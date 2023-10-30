Monday, October 30, 2023 – American-Canadian actor, Matthew Perry was reportedly lonely and longing for a wife and a family when he died, after a string of failed relationships left him feeling ‘sad and depressed,’ sources told DailyMail.com.

The Friends star, 54, was found dead on Saturday, October 28, at his home in Los Angeles, and close sources say that Perry longed for children or stepchildren, thanks to his great relationship with his own stepdad Keith Morrison.

Perry never married and he ended his engagement to Molly Hurwitz, a talent manager, in 2021. He also dated several well-known actresses throughout his life, including Julia Roberts and Lizzy Caplan.

‘Matthew always dreamed of having the perfect family,’ a source close to the star told DailyMail.com.

‘He wanted a wife, and at least a couple of kids. And he said he wouldn’t even mind marrying a woman who already had kids.’

“No one meant more to Perry in this world than his stepfather Keith Morrison, the host of Dateline, who married his mother in 1981″, the source said.

Perry’s mother Suzanne and stepfather have been happily married for 42 years.

The actor said Keith always treated him as if he were his own son and it would be great to give a good life to children that belong to someone he loved the way Keith loved his mom – and him.

Perry was also mystified by the fact that most of his Friends costars seemed to escape lasting love too, the sources said.

‘Lately the star has been looking for love again. But a string of failed relationships left him feeling sad and depressed, and as if he would never find that love he longed for.

‘Matthew dated dozens of women. But in the end, he always felt they were only interested in his money and his fame. And he was generous to a fault.

‘He would shower women with gifts only to have them pack up their goodies and walk away.

‘In the end I think his years of fighting demons… Drugs and alcohol… Took a toll on him, and on his health, and eventually he would end up alone again.’

Last winter Perry became gravely ill, says the source revealed.

‘We were all worried he would not recover this time. He spent over a month in the hospital, causing him to lose weight and look haggard and worn out.

‘But somehow, as Matthew always seems to do, he survived and held out hope that new job or that new woman was just around the corner.

‘All Matt ever wanted was to be happy,’ says the source.

‘But he was always looking for love and happiness in all the wrong places. How sad that when he died he was reportedly alone.’

The actor, who shot to fame as the sarcastic Chandler Bing in the seminal 90s sitcom, was found dead at his house in Los Angeles on Saturday October 28th. Emergency crews were called at around 4pm local time.

He had reportedly played a two-hour game of Pickleball – a sport similar to tennis but played on a smaller court – earlier in the day, before sending his assistant out on an errand. When they returned, Perry was said to be found unresponsive in his hot tub.