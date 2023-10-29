Sunday, October 29, 2023 – Matthew Perry has reportedly died at the age of 54.

According to TMZ, the American actor who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90s sitcom ‘’Friends,” was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, October 26.

Citing law enforcement sources, the outlet reported that Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home, and no drugs were found at the scene.

TMZ was also told that there was no foul play involved, and their sources said first responders were called to the residence for cardiac arrest.

While ‘Friends’ was his biggest claim to fame, Mathew had starred/guest starred in countless other TV shows over the years — such as ‘Boys Will Be Boys,’ ‘Growing Pains,’ ‘Silver Spoons,’ ‘Charles in Charge,’ ‘Sydney,’ ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ ‘Home Free,’ ‘Ally McBeal,’ ‘The West Wing,’ ‘Scrubs,’ ‘Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,’ ‘Go On,’ ‘The Odd Couple’ and more.

He had also acted in a handful of memorable films (mostly comedy) … like ‘Fools Rush In,’ ‘The Whole Nine Yards,’ ‘Three to Tango,’ ‘The Kid,’ ’17 Again,’ ‘Getting In,’ and many others.

Though his on-screen persona was upbeat, Matthew suffered mightily behind the scenes from his addiction to drugs and alcohol, painkillers, specifically. He was hooked on Vicodin for years and had been in and out of rehab, TMZ reported.

Matthew opened up about this painful chapter of his life in a memoir he put out last year, where he detailed the struggles he had including his clear weight loss/gain on the show.

Matthew never married, but he was briefly engaged a couple years ago which came to an end after only 6 months.