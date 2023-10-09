Monday, October 09, 2023 – A video of a group of friends paying their course mate a visit after she decided to embark on a 30-day fasting period has gone viral.

In the video, the course mates said they noticed the lady had not been attending classes.

They said those who reside in the same hostel as her noticed she closed her doors and windows and has been praying for a month now.

When they approached her, she told them it was God who instructed her to go on the fasting and praying journey, and that she will not stop until she completes it.

