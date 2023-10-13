Friday, October 13, 2023 – A social media user who claims to be a first cousin to alleged quack lawyer Brian Mwenda has come to his defense.

Taking to his social media accounts, Brian’s cousin insisted he is a qualified lawyer.

He reportedly studied at the Kenya School of Law and qualified to be an advocate.

“His mother and mine are blood sisters. We’ve seen this kid through campus, through KSL( Kenya School of Law), he has been through the entire system to become an advocate,’’ he said.

Brian’s cousin wondered how he could win over 30 cases as a quack lawyer.

He alleged that someone powerful might be plotting Brian’s downfall.

‘’I wonder who my cousin has offended to face such wrath,’’ he wrote.

Check out his post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.