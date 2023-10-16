Monday, October 16, 2023 – A school in northern France where a teacher was stabbed to death by a knifeman who allegedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ has been evacuated after a bomb threat.

Dozens of staff and pupils left the Gambetta middle and High School in the northern city of Arras around 10:30 am (9.30am GMT) on Monday, October 16 after police received a threat via its website.

But on getting to the school, bomb disposal team, including sniffer dogs, found no sign of a bomb, with hundreds of students and teachers told to go back into the high school this afternoon.

The bomb scare comes after French language teacher Dominique Bernard was allegedly stabbed to death by Mohamed Mogouchkov, a Chechen refugee aged 20.

Mogouchkov reportedly shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ before launching his attack on Bernard, 57, last Friday, prompting French president Emmanuel Macron to call for a ‘ruthless’ approach towards extremists in France.

Bernard’s murder came on the same day leaders of Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group behind ruthless attacks in Israel, called on Muslims across the world to demonstrate on a ‘day of Jihad’.