Friday, October 06, 2023 – France has initiated the process of pulling out the first batch of its troops in Niger Republic following a fallout with the military junta in power since the late July coup.

This is coming a week after France’s ambassador to Niamey returned home under pressure from the regime. The withdrawal process which will begin this week, is expected to last for three months.

The French military headquarters said in a statement;

“We will begin our disengagement operation this week, in good order, safely and in coordination with the Nigeriens.”

The troops have been living with uncertainty since the junta began demanding their departure, with irregular supplies of food and repeated anti-French demonstrations outside the Niamey base.

According to French broadcaster, RFI reports that some 400 are deployed alongside local troops in the northwestern town of Ouallam, near Niger’s borders with Burkina Faso and Mali. The “three borders” zone is known as a haven for the Islamic State group.