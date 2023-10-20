Friday, October 20, 2023 – Four women have paid the ultimate price following a stampede at Kericho Green Stadium which was the venue of this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Police said the four passed away while undergoing treatment at the county Referral hospital.

The stampede was caused by a lady who was selling tea outside the stadium who accidentally spilled hot tea in the fire near the public road.

This resulted in a public panic which was mistaken for teargas thrown at them.

“Several people who wanted to gain entry to the stadium were injured and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital on board station motor vehicle and county government ambulances,” police said.

“At the said hospital, four unknown females have been confirmed dead.”

Three police officers are among the injured, with one of them sustaining a fracture on the right leg, another a cut wound on the right eye, and the other one getting a head injury.

Two are Community Health Promoters, one being a man who injured his neck and a woman who sustained injuries on the back and left leg.

Four of the 13 victims have been reported to have suffered soft tissue injuries.

The others got injuries on their backs, legs and shoulders.

The injured persons are aged between 17 years and 67 years old.

“They are all in stable and receiving treatment at Kericho County Referral Hospital,” police said.

“The dead bodies have been taken to the morgue pending identification and postmortem,”

Before the incident, people had started streaming into the Kericho Green Stadium at 1 a.m.

The Kenyan DAILY POST