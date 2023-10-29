Sunday, October 29, 2023 – Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President, Mike Pence has suspended his campaign for president amid lagging poll numbers and financial challenges.

There has been concern in Pence’s campaign that he wasn’t going to qualify for the third debate stage next month plus poor funding from donors, leading to Pence’s decision to step down.

“After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today,” Pence said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual conference in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 28. There just weren’t enough donors,”

“I’m leaving this campaign, but let me promise you, I will never leave the fight for conservative values and I will never stop fighting to elect principled Republican leaders to every office in the land. So help me God,” the Republican adviser added.

His exit from the 2024 race comes as Trump, continues to be the dominant candidate in the race, despite his legal troubles.

Pence was Indiana governor and a US congressman before being vice president.

He announced his campaign in early June. He chose to launch his campaign in Iowa, rather than his home state of Indiana, an indication of how much importance he placed on the early-voting state.