Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Ex-QPR co-owner, Tony Fernandes has come under fire after sharing a half-naked image of himself receiving a massage during a meeting.

In July, the AirAsia boss left his role at Loftus Road after 12 years to focus his time on other business ventures such as the Malaysian budget airline.

The 59-year-old shared the picture on LinkedIn with a message revealing that it had been a ‘stressful week’.

Users were quick to respond to the post, with one fan claiming it was ‘unprofessional’, while another called Fernandes ‘inappropriate and absurd’.

One user bluntly commented: ‘Some CEOs need to stay off LinkedIn.’

A third wrote: ‘How many of his employees would be allowed to do that.’

Fernandes was estimated by Forbes to be worth £274million back in 2020 and has forged a career as a successful businessman.