Friday, October 06, 2023 – Former NYPD union boss and respected attorney Roy T. Richter was found dead by suicide at his Westchester home Wednesday, October 4, law enforcement sources confirmed.

Richter, 56, is believed to have died on Tuesday, October 3, which was also his wife’s birthday, according to a post on his daughter’s Instagram Stories.

Richter served in the NYPD for 33 years before retiring in January 2020 as a deputy chief.

For the last 12 years of his law enforcement career, Richter was elected to three consecutive terms as president of the NYPD Captains Endowment Association (CEA), which represents 780 active and 1,400 retired uniformed commanders ranked from captain to deputy chief, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“The Captains Endowment Association mourns the passing of Past President Roy Richter. He was one of the true great labor leaders in NYC,” current CEA president Chris Monahan told The Post.

“Roy Richter was a consummate professional, highly respected across every rank in the NYPD and beyond,” a law enforcement union official added.

“His positive impact on the lives of thousands of cops over the course of his union leadership will always be his legacy.

“He will be dearly missed.”

Outside of the NYPD, Richter was an attorney and, since 2000, was a partner at Bifulco & Richter, where he specialized in labor, tax and estate planning, his LinkedIn stated.

He is survived by his father, his wife Maryann Bifulco, and three daughters.