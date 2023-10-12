Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Former NFL player Sergio Brown has been arrested in Southern California, barely four weeks after his mother was found dead in Illinois.

Documents obtained by TMZ showed that he was booked into a San Diego jail on Tuesday. Sources also told the publication that the arrest of the ex-defensive back stems from a warrant in Illinois related to the September death of his mom, Myrtle Brown.

Sergio was recently found in Mexico by authorities and deported after they became aware of the warrant. He’s now expected to be transported soon to Illinois to face charges in the case.

Authorities in Illinois have been mum on the investigation into Sergio’s mother’s death, though officials did say they’ve ruled the 73-year-old’s passing as a homicide after her body was discovered near a creek with apparent assault injuries.

Sergio, who starred at Notre Dame, played in the NFL from 2010 to 2016, starting 15 games.