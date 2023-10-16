Monday, October 16, 2023 – Former NFL star, Antonio Brown was arrested in Florida this weekend over unpaid child support.

Jail records showed that Brown was booked by 12am on Sunday, October 15, in Broward County, Flordia, and released shortly after.

WPLG reported that the arrest stemmed from a Miami-Dade Police Department warrant that was filed after Brown allegedly ducked making child support payments to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson. It’s been gathered that he owes nearly $31,000 in child support.

Brown has not played in the NFL since the 2021 season, though he’s found success away from the field making rap music.