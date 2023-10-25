Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Former NFL player Sergio Brown is set to appear in court in Chicago to face first-degree murder charges.

Brown was formally charged in suburban Maywood on Tuesday, October 24, in the murder of his mother.

Brown is facing a first-degree murder charge as well as concealment of a body in the death of his mother.

Back in September, Brown and his mother, Myrtle Brown, were reported missing by family members. A search of the family home led to the discovery of Myrtle Brown’s body in a creek not far from their residence.

An autopsy found she suffered several injuries from an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Myrtle Brown’s family issued a statement through an attorney following the news of Sergio Brown’s arrest earlier this month:

“We are also heartened by the news that Sergio Brown has been apprehended and returned to the United States unharmed. Our family is prayerful that, as the investigation progresses, more answers will become available, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking incident,” the statement reads.

Even after he was reported missing, Brown later posted a video message to his Instagram account, making several claims about Maywood police and the FBI.

He was eventually arrested earlier this month in San Diego, after a more than two-week stay in Mexico. Brown was then transported to Maywood where he’s expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.