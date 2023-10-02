Monday, October 2, 2023 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Anne Kananu, has said she is tired of being in Azimio One Kenya Alliance and announced that she has joined President William Ruto‘s United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

Announcing her move on Saturday, Kananu, who served as county governor between 2021 and 2022, said she has joined UDA because it is the winning team.

Kananu also asked Kenyans to give President William Ruto’s time to deliver his promises, saying the Head of State has huge plans for Kenyans.

However, Kananu’s defection has attracted mixed reactions from Azimio fanatics who termed her as a useless woman who never helped Azimio.

Kileleshwa ward MCA, Robert Alai, who is one of Azimio’s apologists, said Kananu is useless and accused her of giving her 10-year-old boy a gun to threaten other students at Peponi School.

“Bure Nyamin Useless! Her young son has been threatening young children of year 10 at Peponi School with the gun of her mother. Anne Kananu shouldn’t be someone to give anyone directions.

“But we are not surprised. UDA is like a mafia empire with all manner of delinquents being members,” Alai stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST