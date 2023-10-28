Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Former Cherangany Member of Parliament, Joshua Kutuny has spoken after President William Ruto offered him a powerful job on Friday.

In a Gazette Notice dated 27 October, Kutuny who is a former Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General, was appointed as the Chairperson Kenya Copyright Board.

In a statement, Kutunty said he was ready to work with the President to deliver the government’s agenda as planned.

“Thanks, Your Excellency President William Ruto for appointing me the Chairperson of Kenya Copyright Board for three years. I will diligently serve with seal and vigor so that together we deliver your government’s agenda as planned. Thank you once more,” he said.

Kutuny lost his seat in the 2022 elections which he sought to retain on a Jubilee party ticket that is under the Azimio La Umoja.

He lost his seat to Patrick Simiyu of the Democratic Action Party of Kenya DAP-K in the August 9, 2022, polls.

