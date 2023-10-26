Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Former Liverpool defender, Mamadou Sakho has reportedly been suspended by Montpellier following an alleged attack on his manager after training on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old French defender, who is now under investigation by the club is reportedly at risk of being sacked.

According to L’Equipe, Sakho grabbed Michel Der Zakarian by the collar and knocked him to the ground in front of several witnesses during a training ground bust-up.

The confrontation was sparked when Sakho was not given a foul by Der Zakarian during training, and proceeded to leave the training pitch.

Der Zakarian is alleged to have responded to Sakho walking off by telling the 29-cap French international that the session was ‘not à la carte’. This remark angered Sakho who reacted by knocking Der Zakarian to the ground.

Players and staff members quickly stepped in to prevent the issue from escalating.

According to L’Equipe, the defender has been suspended and will now face a hearing with the club sometime in the next week.

It has been claimed that Sakho was informed of his suspension early on Wednesday morning, which prevented him from training as normal.

Sakho could potentially be dismissed for serious misconduct if the club finds that he acted inappropriately as part of their internal investigation.

The footballer had an eight-year stay in the Premier League, spending four of those at Anfield before leaving the Reds to join Crystal Palace in 2017.

Sakho moved back to France to sign for Montpellier in 2021, but his days at the Ligue 1 outfit now appear to be numbered after a furious exchange with the team’s manager.