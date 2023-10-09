Monday, October 9, 2023 – Former Nakuru County Governor, Lee Kinyanjui, has come out from his long political sabbatical and mocked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after Gachagua said he is ready to reconcile with former president Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he has been abusing in the last year.

Kinyanjui said it is funny that Gachagua is trying to reconcile with Uhuru after being treated unfairly in President William Ruto’s government.

“A man who returns to his kinsmen only in times of personal relief, invites ridicule,” Kinyanjui wrote on his X account.

The tweet is a mockery to the deputy president who is claiming to be the kingpin of the Mt Kenya region.

Kinyanjui lost the Nakuru gubernatorial seat to Susan Kihika, who was a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate.

The ex-governor was poised to be appointed as a Cabinet Secretary in case former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the election but he was sent to political oblivion after Ruto won the hotly contested election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST