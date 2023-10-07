Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Former England footballer, Kieron Dyer has undergone a ‘life-changing’ liver transplant after he was diagnosed with the incurable disease.

The ex-Newcastle star, who is currently a coach at National League side Chesterfield had been diagnosed with incurable disease primary sclerosing cholangitis.

He underwent a successful operation at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and has told fans that he feels ‘healthier than ever’

Dyer said in a statement on Chesterfield’s website: ‘In 2019 I was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a chronic liver condition that has no cure.

‘Ever since that day, I knew that I would require a transplant. Three months ago, I was admitted to the Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

‘A fortnight ago came the life-changing news that I was to be the recipient of a new liver, and would swiftly undergo a transplant. This morning I was discharged from hospital.

‘Simply saying “thank you” to the staff at the hospital feels insufficient. They have been extraordinary.

‘Be it the nurses, porters, doctors or consultants, I have been blown away by the quality of care I received.

‘I could not have been in better hands throughout, and my appreciation goes beyond words. I will never forget them.’

Primary sclerosing cholangitis is a rare condition that attacks the bile ducts and can leave them scarred. 

