Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – A video of former Barcelona star, Gerard Pique falling off the stage at an event is trending online.

Pique who was in Mexico to launch the King League Americas, a new version of the seven-a-side competition he set up in 2022, was listening to voice notes on his phone when he took the dramatic tumble off a stage.

He was reportedly heading towards a fan who was holding up a shirt when he plummeted down into a gap by the stage. Marca reported that the hole he fell down was more than two metres deep, with the 6ft 4″ defender completely disappearing when he fell into it.

Fortunately, he was understood to be unharmed in the fall. Following the incident, Pique even had a laugh about it, joking it was a “magic trick” on social media.

After the video went viral on social media, his ex-partner, Shakira’s fans started firing off posts about how the whole thing was revenge for his nasty split from the Grammy winner last year.

“Don’t disrespect the stage queen and then expect the stage to respect you,” one X user said, while another added, “Things haven’t been working out for him since Shakira got her hips outta there.”

Gerard Pique, when asked about his split with Shakira. pic.twitter.com/FhLl7eROqC — KickingWithPassion (@KickingPassion) October 25, 2023