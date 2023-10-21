Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has slammed Kai Haverts for ‘doing nothing at the club’ since joining for £65m from Chelsea, claiming Gunners made a ‘mistake’ signing the Germany international this summer.

Havertz joined Arsenal for £65m in July after three years at Chelsea which saw him win the Champions League and Club World Cup.

The German attacker has struggled in several matches and only has one goal to his name so far, a penalty in a routine 3-0 win against Bournemouth this season.

Gallas has not been convinced by Havertz and believes he is yet to make a positive impression since signing for the club.

‘I’m not impressed with Kai Havertz so far,’ he told Lord Ping. ‘He’s done nothing since he joined Arsenal.

‘He may have scored, but that was only because Martin Odegaard let him take a penalty! Havertz hasn’t done anything yet, and I think he’s in trouble.’

Gallas believes Arsenal should have spent big on a goalscorer this summer, with Havertz struggling to find the back of the net regularly to take the club to the next level.

‘I don’t think Arsenal should have signed Kai Havertz. I think that was a mistake. If you spent £60million on a striker, you expect them to score at least 15 goals in a season! I don’t think that’ll happen,’ he added.

‘Arsenal don’t have time! The season may be long, but clubs need results straight away. Havertz was at Chelsea for three years and knows the Premier League well.

‘It may take a while to settle into a new team, but he already lived in London! Players need to adapt immediately – they don’t have time.’