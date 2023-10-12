Thursday, October 12, 2023 – A woman has hailed her late father as a “present father” as she shows she still receives money ‘from him even in death.’
She took to social media platform X to share credit alerts she got from her late father.
“Forever active, even in death,” she wrote in the caption.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>