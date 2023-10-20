Friday, October 20, 2023 – Neymar could be out for the remainder of the season with the Brazilian footballer set to have surgery after rupturing his ACL and suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee, Al-Hilal have confirmed.

The former PSG and Barcelona forward suffered the agonising injury while playing in his nation’s 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in World Cup qualifying on Wednesday evening.#He now faces a race against time to recover ahead of the Copa America in the United States next summer.

l-Hilal posted on X, formerly called Twitter: ‘The medical tests Neymar underwent confirmed the Anterior Cruciate Ligament and Meniscus tear injury in his knee. He will be going through surgery and then a treatment program that will be determined later.’

Neymar only signed his £130million-per-season contract with the Saudi Arabian club a couple of months ago.