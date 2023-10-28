Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Former Aston Villa winger, Anwar El Ghazi will reportedly have his contract at Mainz terminated following his now-deleted pro-Palestine social media post.

The 28-year-old was suspended earlier this month by the Bundesliga club, who ‘distanced themselves from the content of the post’ that did not ‘align with the values of the club.’

But following a meeting on Thursday, Mainz have decided to cancel the Dutchman’s contract that runs until 2025, according to the BBC.

They claim that El Ghazi refused to apologise and told club chiefs he ‘stands for peace and humanity for all victims of the war.’

El Ghazi formerly featured in the Premier League for both Aston Villa and Everton but moved to Germany in search of more regular first-team opportunities.

Part of his social media update stated: ‘Palestine will be free’ before he removed the post from his Instagram story.