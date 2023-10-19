Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Mainz winger, Anwar El Ghazi has been suspended by the Bundesliga club after uploading a social media post about the ongoing Israel-Ghaza conflict.

The Dutchman footballer was suspended from training and games by the club after he ‘took a position on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that was deemed unacceptable,” the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

Part of El Ghazi’s social media post stated: ‘Palestine will be free’ before he removed the post from his Instagram story.

In a statement posted, the club explained: ‘Prior to making this decision, the club and the player had engaged in an in-depth discussion.

‘Mainz 05 respect the fact that there are varying perspectives on the decades-long, complex conflict in the Middle East.

‘However, the club are distancing themselves from the content of the social media post in question, as it does not align with the values of the club.’

El Ghazi, who has represented the Netherlands twice at senior international level, joined Mainz in September following spells with Ajax, Lille, Villa, Everton, and PSV. He completed the transfer after being linked with a move to Manchester United.