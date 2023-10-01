Sunday, October 01, 2023 – A dog stole the show after invading the pitch during a football match in Mexico.

Alebrijes Oaxaca were beating Dorados 4-0 in their Liga de Expansion MX clash on Wednesday, Sept. 27, when the dog ran onto the pitch.

The dog dribbled the players and picked the ball with its teeth. It then ran around with he ball, dodging security, officials, and players.

After a while, the dog was captured and the ball retrieved.

The adorable moment has gone viral.

Watch the video below.