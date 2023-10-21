Saturday, October 21, 2023 – The move by President William Ruto to challenge Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s shareholding remarks did not go down well with Mt. Kenya.

On a tour of the Nyanza region, Ruto castigated Gachagua for claiming the Kenya Kwanza government is run like a shareholding company.

However, speaking during an interview, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga termed Ruto’s remarks as political, arguing that Mt. Kenya leaders are fully behind Gachagua’s controversial sentiments.

Kahiga, a close ally of the deputy president, dared Ruto to tour Mount Kenya and contradict Gachagua’s remarks.

The Nyeri governor wondered why Ruto never castigated Gachagua over his remarks during his recent six-day tour of Central Kenya.

“Maybe it comes from the statement by the president in Nyanza. And I personally have said, president, I know that was all politics if it wasn’t let us hear them repeated in the mountains.

“The president was here for six days; he never raised those issues. He never spoke about them,” Kahiga stated.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Nyeri Town MP Maina Mathenge, who insisted that the Mt Kenya region has no apology to give for demanding a fair share of government resources.

According to Mathenge, Mt Kenya contributed 47% of the votes that made Ruto the president.

“We contributed 47% of the votes that put Kenya Kwanza into power, and we have no apologies to make for it.

“Every voter had his voter certificate; they cast their share somewhere. We must see the dividends of our votes,” Mathenge said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST