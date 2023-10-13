Friday, October 13, 2023 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwanganza has implicated Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi in her woes with her Deputy, Isaac Mutuma.

In a letter addressed to the Senate, Mwangaza claimed that the CS in cahoots with other powerful politicians in the county had taken Mutuma under siege and turned him against her.

She stated that her deputy was even supporting impeachment plans against her, calling on the Senate to mediate between them.

Mwangaza also implicated area Senator Murungi Kathuri and all Members of Parliament in the impeachment plans.

“They have been calling press conferences and beating war drums on how they are going to impeach me for incompetence,” she stated.

“My deputy Governor has gone to the extent of calling members of the County Assembly who have openly come to support my government and wooing them to support him to have me removed instead,” she stated.

The governor elected on an independent ticket, added that she was willing to substantiate her claims before the Senate with evidence.

Kawira explained to the Senators that another impeachment motion was being planned and feared that she would not get any fair hearing during the process.

She alleged that both the majority and minority leadership in the County Assembly were against her despite numerous attempts to solve their differences.

Mwangaza’s deputy and the implicated leaders are yet to issue a response over the claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST