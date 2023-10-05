Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Public Service CS, Moses Kuria, has blamed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for his demotion in the Cabinet yesterday.

In the latest Cabinet reshuffle, President William Ruto transferred Kuria from the glamorous Trade and Investment Ministry to the less pronounced Ministry of Public Service; something that did not go down well with Kuria.

In a statement today, Kuria hinted that Gachagua could have played a hand in his transfer from the Trade Ministry.

The former Trade Cabinet Secretary posted an uncaptioned photo of the DP whom they have been at loggerheads for weeks.

The post was made a few minutes after Kuria posted a gospel song remarking God will see him through his tribulations.

Last month, Gachagua called out Kuria over what he termed an arrogant approach when addressing the rising cost of fuel.

“You do not address your employer (Kenyans) with arrogance. Do so with humility and decorum,” Gachagua warned Kuria.

This was after Kuria told Kenyans that the price of fuel would increase every month and anyone who was discontent should drill their own oil.

Kuria, moments after being admonished by the DP, stated that some people were suffering from an inferiority complex.

He later deleted the tweet and replaced it with a sarcastic apology to Gachagua and other leaders who were calling him out for arrogance.

The former Gatundu South Member of Parliament was also facing challenges in his Trade docket over strained relations with the United States.

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai on July 19, refused to meet Kuria during her high-profile visit to Kenya for high-level trade negotiations.

Similarly, President William Ruto left out Kuria as he took a delegation to the United States for the continuation of the trade talks.

Coincidentally, Kuria’s removal from the Trade docket came a day after the US resumed free trade talks with Kenya.

