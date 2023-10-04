Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – Biodun Stephen has taken to Instagram to speak of her grief while recalling her mother’s death.

The filmmaker explained that today, Oct. 3, she passed the area where her mother was killed by a drunk driver.

She added that even though 23 years have passed, she is still hurt.

She went on to reveal that the drunk driver got away with her mother’s murder.

Her colleagues in the movie industry have sent her comforting words.