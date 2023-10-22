Sunday, October 22, 2023 – A video of a beach boy reportedly taking advantage of a young lady in Mombasa has surfaced.

The cunning beach boy took the lady deep into the ocean and pretended that he was offering swimming lessons to her.

He was filmed ‘penetrating’ her without protection.

Cases of beach boys taking advantage of ladies while offering swimming lessons are common in Mombasa, especially at Pirates Beach.

Watch the video and reaction from X-users.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.