Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – Fiji star, Josua Tuisova is set to make a huge sacrifice at the World Cup by taking part in a game in France despite learning of his son’s death last weekend.

Giant ball carrier Tuisova is one of the most important players for the Pacific Islanders who look set to face England in the quarter-finals.

Isikeli Ratulevu, the centre’s father, informed Tuisova just hours before Fiji’s dramatic 17-12 win over Georgia in Bordeaux last Saturday of his child’s passing at the age of just seven after a long illness.

Fijian website Fiji Village have reported that Tuisova has said he won’t return home from the World Cup and missed his son’s funeral today to stay as part of head coach Simon Raiwalui’s squad.

Fiji are on the verge of making the World Cup knock-out stages for only the third time in their history in France.

Fiji only need to get one point against Portugal in their final Pool C clash to reach the quarter-finals.

Despite being told of his son’s death on the eve of the Georgia game, Tuisova played 79 minutes and helped his team recover from a 9-0 deficit to claim victory before he was yellow carded late on.