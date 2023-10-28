Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Newcastle United star, Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban for illegal gambling has been confirmed after FIFA extended it worldwide.

It was announced on Thursday that Tonali was set to receive a suspension after being named in an investigation by Italian prosecutors and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) into allegations of illegal betting earlier this month.

A statement from the Italian FA confirmed the Federal Prosecutor’s Office had reached an agreement over an 18-month sanction with Tonali.

The sanction will consist of a 10-month ban from football, while eight months will be form of a ‘therapeutic plan’ to help his ‘recovery from gambling addiction.’

This will include at least 16 public appearances in Italy at amateur sports associations and ‘federal territorial centres.’

Tonali was also fined £17,380 for breaching FIGC rules that prohibited players from placing bets on football events organised by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA.

Howe praised Tonali for how he has handled himself since news broke that the £52million summer signing was under investigation, with the Italian international having featured against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this week.

‘I think you saw from the Dortmund game he came on and did really well. He was bright. That’s how he’s trained,’ Howe said.

‘From the moment this happened I think his training performances have been very good. That’s the only way I can judge it. His mood is the same, he’s good around the group, good around the training ground.

‘Obviously, it is there in the background and I’m sure when he goes home there’s difficult times for him. From what I can see he’s handling himself in the right way.’

Tonali is expected to be allowed to take part in training and behind-closed-doors games at Newcastle, but will be ruled out of contention for the Euros, should Italy qualify.