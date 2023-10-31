Monday, October 30, 2023 – Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has been banned from all football related activities by FIFA in response to a controversy on August 20, 2023, during the medal ceremony of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales, then president of the RFEF, kissed the Spanish national team player, Jennifer Hermoso, on the lips.

Today, October 30, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee banned Rubiales from all football related activities for three years.

Prior to the kiss, Rubiales had made a suggestive gesture by touching his genitals in the VIP box. This incident was captured on camera and quickly circulated on social media.

“The FIFA disciplinary committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years,” the Zurich-based organisation said in a statement.

FIFA said Rubiales had been notified of the decision on Monday and had 10 days to request a so-called motivated decision, which if requested, would be published on FIFA’s legal website.

“The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee,” the statement said.

“FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld.”

Hermoso said the incident left her feeling “vulnerable and like the victim of an assault” and described it as “an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part”.

Rubiales, who repeatedly insisted the kiss was consensual, resigned as head of the Spanish football federation in September.