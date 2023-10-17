Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has accused Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, of falling into the trap set to him by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Kilgoris, Narok County, where he had accompanied Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for a fundraiser on Sunday, Cherargei said Ichung’wah has changed since accepting to lead the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team in the bi-partisan talks with the Azimio team led by Kalonzo Musyoka.

The outspoken senator said talks are mainly meant to benefit Raila Odinga, adding that Kimani Ichung’wa has fallen into the trap.

“I have seen Ichung’wa here. He has been mocking me but I keep telling him that the tea and bread they take at Bomas is for the benefit of Raila but he did not believe it.

“But he has changed since he joined that team and I would like to ask the clergy to pray for him,” Cherargei stated.

Cherargei and Gachagua have openly opposed the talks as they say it is a trick the opposition alliance is using to enter the government.

