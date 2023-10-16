Monday, October 16, 2023 – Sam Underwood, the actor who got famous for starring in “Fear the Walking Dead” has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for beating up a lady.

He was arrested shortly after police officers responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in a Los Angeles-area apartment around 2:30 AM on October 7. It was gathered that when police officers arrived, they were told Sam and a woman had gotten into a heated argument that got physical.

The woman had visible marks on her body and Sam was arrested for felony domestic battery. The actor was hauled off to jail, where he was booked and released after spending close to 10 hours in custody.

It’s unclear what his relationship is with the alleged victim. Sam’s case will now be submitted to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges.

Cops told TMZ that though the woman had marks on her body, she did not require medical attention.

Sources have also told the publication that Sam has sent in photographs, video recordings, and audio recordings to his attorney, all of which disprove the claims of the party making these accusations against him. His attorney intends to provide this evidence to the police early this week.