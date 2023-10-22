Sunday, October 22, 2023 – American comedian, Dave Chappelle allegedly angered fans during one of his shows in Boston after he condemned the Hamas attacks on October 7 and criticized Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

The comedian, 50, aired his views about the conflict in the Middle East during his performance at the TD Garden arena on Thursday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

He slammed Israel over its response to the attack by Hamas, which has seen over 6,000 bombs dropped on Gaza in less than a week, and accused the country of killing innocent people.

Chappelle also said the US was guilty of aiding the slaughter of innocent civilians during his show and said war crimes were taking place in Gaza.

The comedian condemned the Hamas attacks on October 7, in which 1,400 Israelis were killed and another 200 were taken hostage, before he slammed Israel’s military response, according to audience members.

He also criticized the Israeli government for cutting off water, along with fuel and electricity that power water and sewage plants.

According to Mail Online, there were cheers from some audience members who shouted ‘Free Palestine’ while others reacted with ‘What about Hamas?’

Chappelle’s comments led to some people in the crowd getting up and leaving his show, the report said.

Towards the end of his performance, he said two wrongs don’t make a right in reference to the Hamas attacks and Israel’s response.

An audience member, who walked out of the show, took to social media to criticize Chappelle over his comments.

‘The audience was cheering Chappelle on during his tirade. I was sick. We were sick. I turned to my friends and wife and said I think it is time to go,’ he said.

‘We walked out and met up with many other Jews leaving the show. Never in my life have I felt so unsafe and so fearful of what I was witnessing.’

Surprisingly, Chappelle allegedly denied he was in Boston on Thursday.

A spokesman for the comedian said he ‘denies being in Boston last night’.

The military response by Israel to the Hamas attacks has seen more than 4,300 Palestinians killed, according to the Gaza health ministry.

More than half of those killed by air-strikes have been women and children, according to the service.

The United Nations said 1.4 million people have been displaced due to the war with more than half a million people in 147 shelters.