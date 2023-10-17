Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Fans were not impressed as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s latest waxwork figure was unveiled at the Grevin Museum in Paris, France on Monday, Oct. 16.

The 51-year-old American actor’s waxwork is complete with his muscular physique, iconic tattoos and his clean-shaven head.

However, many fans say “something was missing” from his wax figure and it doesn’t look like him.

Some said he looks like a white man. Others said it looks like Dwayne with a smooth filter.

“Not one of your best guys – considering the quality of the rest of the museum, there’s something not right about the sculpt on this,” said one person on Instagram.

Another said: “Dwayne ‘The Extra Smooth Filter’ Johnson.”

Last year, the French museum announced a public competition to decide what celebrity would be the next to appear in the gallery.

The choice of A-listers were between Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Elon Musk, Selena Gomez, Chris Pratt and Margot Robbie.

The Rock received the upmost votes by the public, so his frame is the latest to appear in the exhibition.

He is currently placed in between the iconic Leonardo DiCapri, George Clooney and Meryl Streep.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, critics made sure to express their opinion on the waxwork.

Someone wrote: “Yeah, I think it’s wrong with the eyes anyway.”

“Yes, there is something missing. The mouth is impeccable.”

“It’s very…. white. The face isn’t very unifying either!” someone else wrote.