Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Socialite Vera Sidika has moved on after breaking up with coast-based singer and father of her two children, Brown Mauzo.

The faded socialite took to her Instagram stories and gushed over her boyfriend Gideon Brown, a 29-year-old model, actor, and dancer based in America.

She posted a photo of the well-built model and captioned it, “Love you forever baby,”.

Their budding romance came to light when eagle-eyed netizens spotted them together in the United States.

While the couple hasn’t officially confirmed their relationship, their public appearances and social media interactions have sparked intense speculation.

Mauzo announced his breakup with Vera Sidika two months ago.

In a public announcement shared on his socials, Mauzo said that their decision to part ways was best for them and their two kids.

“Dear friends and supporters, I wanted to take a moment to share some personal news. After much consideration, Vera Sidika and I have decided to part ways,” he wrote.

See photos of Vera’s alleged new catch below.

