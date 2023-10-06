Friday, October 6, 2023–  Ezra Ouma, a senior police officer in charge of the special operations bureau at Kayole police division, died by suicide after shooting himself in the chin.

Ouma was reportedly battling depression due to work-related issues.

He appeared to be full of life on his social media pages.

Not long ago, he flaunted a mansion that he was building in Utawala.

Unfortunately, he committed suicide in this same mansion.

