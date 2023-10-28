Saturday, October 28, 2023 – A man was engaged in an altercation with a police officer based at Embakasi Police Station after he forcibly entered his vehicle and started driving it.

The motorist stopped the vehicle along Mombasa Road and left the key in the ignition.

The rogue officer identified as Mwaniki entered the vehicle and started driving it.

The motorist tried to remove him from his vehicle, leading to an altercation.

Mwaniki called for a backup as the scuffle ensued.

The driver ran away when more police officers arrived and left a passenger in the car.

The passenger was assaulted by the cops for recording them and taken to Embakasi police station.

Mwaniki lied that the driver and the passenger had assaulted him and stole Ksh 10,000 from him.

He further threatened to charge the passenger with robbery with violence.

‘’The driver who ran away came to the Police Station, and that’s when l was released. I hope that the driver is safe because Mwaniki vowed to teach him a painful lesson for challenging him,’’ the passenger said.

Watch the video of the altercation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.