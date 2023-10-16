Monday, October 16, 2023 – Former Tusker Project Fame contestant, Alvan Gatitu, is among the victims of the Athi River demolitions after bulldozers enveloped the area at night and flattened houses worth millions.

The talented singer, radio host, and content creator went to TikTok live and cried for help after his mother’s house was demolished.

He painfully narrated that his mother is battling ill health and has no place to sleep after her house was demolished.

“ My mother is battling kidney disease. Where will she sleep now?” he posed.

He castigated President William Ruto for abandoning common citizens after he came into power and called him a serial liar.

“Hii ni serikali gani?. Ruto doesn’t care about the common mwananchi. Huyo ni muongo na amekuja kutumaliza,” he ranted on Tiktok live and called out Ruto for duping Kenyans.

Ironically, Alvan was among the Kenyan celebrities who used their influence to campaign for Ruto.

After Ruto’s win was upheld, he posted a video mocking Azimio supporters.

Kenyans unearthed the past video and reminded him how he was excited after Ruto’s win was upheld, only to fall victim to the ongoing demolitions.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.