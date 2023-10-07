Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Former Manchester United and Chelsea striker, Radamel Falcao has become the latest footballer to become the victim of burglars.

The Colombian legend’s house in an upmarket suburb of Madrid was broken into while the 37-year-old was enjoying dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant on Saturday night, September 30, according to Spanish daily El Mundo.

The father-of-four, regarded as one of the greatest Colombian footballers of all time, had scored a last-gasp penalty earlier in the day to secure his current side Rayo Vallecano a valuable point at home against LaLiga rivals Mallorca.

The intruders are said to have taken designer bags, watches and some jewellery before being surprised by an employee and fleeing.

Spanish police have begun an investigation to try to identify and catch those responsible.

Last week it emerged the home Sergio Ramos and his model and TV presenter wife Pilar Rubio own near Seville had been burgled on September 20.

Both were away at the time and their four young children were alone with two nannies.

Reports in Spain said the burglars only targeted their bedroom after accessing it via the roof and took watches, jewellery, designer clothes and shoes worth more than £300,000 as well as five Louis Vuitton bags and four suitcases of the same brand valued at nearly £40,000.