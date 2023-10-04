Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has submitted new proposals to the National Dialogue Committee seeking to protect impeached governors.

While making his submissions before the Raila Odinga-William Ruto bipartisan talks team yesterday, Waititu proposed that impeached governors hounded out of office for various reasons should not be barred from running for office.

The former Governor claimed that Governors who do not align themselves with the ruling government tend to be targeted, hence calling for their protection.

Waititu cited his own case as the best example of how partisan politics is affecting Governors across the country.

”The initial idea of impeachment was not meant to be political, it was made to check the excesses of the governor”

Recounting his impeachment during the Uhuru regime, Waititu submitted that the constitutional provision was abused, maintaining that more Governors will suffer the same fate as him.

”Since the Governor will have fallen out with the regime or the support of the politicians, it should only be for that period that the governor was elected,” he added.

Waititu was impeached by Kiambu Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in December 2019 over abuse of office and corruption allegations.

The Senate in January 2020, voted to uphold his impeachment serving as the last nail in his coffin.

Since then, he has been in and out of court fighting corruption cases. In the most recent case, Waititu and his wife have been implicated in the irregular awarding of a Ksh588 million road tender in Kiambu County.

