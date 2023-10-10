Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – Former Capital FM producer, Joe Muchiri, has caused a commotion on social media after he shared a photo goofing around with a pantiless lady at an event.
The lady identified as Nyakio was rocking a raunchy outfit with a long slit.
Look closely at the photo, you could tell that she was not wearing a pantie.
Check out the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>