Monday, October 02, 2023 – Knuckleballer and 2x World Series champion, Tim Wakefield is dead.

The former Boston Red Sox star passed on at the age of 57, days after former teammate Curt Schilling revealed that the longtime starting pitcher was battling brain cancer.

Announcing his death, the Boston Red Sox said in a statement;

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield. Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.

“Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family.”

Wakefield won 200 games and retired with a 4.41 ERA. Tim struck out over 2,100 batters and earned a trip to the All-Star Game in 2009.

He won two World Series in 2004 and 2007. Wakefield retired in 2011 and was later inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame.