Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – Everton football club of England, chairman and majority shareholder, Bill Kenwright has died at the age of 78.

In a statement on the club’s website on Tuesday, October 24, the club confirmed it was mourning the death of its long-term chairman, who it confirmed passed away on Monday evening.

“The club has lost a chairman, a leader, a friend, and an inspiration,” the statement added.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Everton are with his partner Jenny Seagrove, his daughter Lucy Kenwright, grandchildren and everybody who knew and loved him.”

Kenwright first joined the board at Everton in 1989 and became deputy chairman a decade later after buying a majority share in the club.

He had been chairman of Everton for almost 20 years.

Kenwright was diagnosed with liver cancer in early August and left hospital around a fortnight ago after undergoing emergency surgery to remove a cancerous tumour.

Earlier this year, Kenwright had agreed to remain on the board at Everton at the request of owner Farhad Moshiri to help the club through a transitionary period.

Moshiri, who first invested in Everton in 2016, agreed the sale of Everton to 777 partners last month.

The deal is still subject to regulatory approval.