Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi does not trust President William Ruto anymore due to his many lies.

In a statement on the X platform, Ngunyi defended the Anglican Church of Kenya Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit for telling Ruto the naked truth that his closest advisors are too afraid to tell him.

According to Ngunyi, Bishop Sapit was right because Ruto has not achieved anything in the last year he has been in office even with a budget of Sh3 trillion.

At the same time, the analyst, who just recently dumped Raila Odinga’s Azimio for Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza, told the president to stop lying because Kenyans are tired of his empty promises.

This is in reference to Ruto’s promise to do away with Kibera slum in the next 10 years when he has not delivered on his lofty campaign pledges.

He told Ruto to rethink his strategy to better the lives of Kenyans or simply get out of the way.

“Dear Ruto: Bishop Ole Sapit is not an enemy. He is the voice of Kenyans who like you. After one year and a 3 trillion Budget, what have you achieved?” he posed.

Ngunyi further said the ACK Bishop was being honest with the president by giving him the best strategy to get things done going forward.

“The good Bishop is giving you a way out. He is telling you to change tact. Stories like ‘no Kibera in ten years’ are Not believable,” Ngunyi added.

Bishop Ole Sapit had slammed the government for overpromising Kenyans yet they could not deliver.

He said the government should come out and be honest to Kenyans and say what they promised is impossible to deliver and chart an alternative path that is achievable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST