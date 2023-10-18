Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Ukambani leaders have united against the government of President William Ruto, following the ongoing demolitions in Mavoko which has seen innocent victims lose their properties to a bulldozer.

This is after the Machakos County Assembly passed a motion to fight for the victims of Mavoko demolitions, who lost their properties within hours of Ruto’s speech.

The motion calls for the county assembly to be enjoined in the appeal against East African Portland Cement Company, which was awarded ownership of the contested land, leading to the demolitions.

The motion also seeks compensation for the victims of the demolitions and demands that administration of the land in Syokimau and Mlolongo wards be done in Machakos rather than in Nairobi.

Furthermore, the County government is seeking a clear definition of boundaries between the counties of Machakos and Nairobi to avoid administration clashes.

Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti lauded the county assembly for swiftly passing the motion, adding, “As a County Government we will do everything to ensure justice for our people and the safeguarding of their basic Human Rights.”

Wavinya earlier called out Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for being silent amidst the Mavoko demolitions.

She criticized the DP for double standards since he condemned past demolitions in Nyandarua and Nakuru counties.

The county leaders criticized Ruto’s government for allowing injustice against the hustlers they promised to take care of in their bottom-up manifesto.

