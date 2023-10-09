Monday, October 9, 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment a lady almost caused chaos in a Nairobi club after she busted her boyfriend with another lady in a Nairobi club.
Her boyfriend was busy having fun with a light-skinned lass believed to be his side chic when she entered the club and ordered a drink.
She sipped her drink as she watched the two closely before confronting them.
She was captured in the video trying to whisk her boyfriend away but he was reluctant.
“ Enda home’’ she yelled at her boyfriend and went ahead to give him bus fare.
The two ladies almost engaged in a catfight during the dramatic incident.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>