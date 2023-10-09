Monday, October 9, 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment a lady almost caused chaos in a Nairobi club after she busted her boyfriend with another lady in a Nairobi club.

Her boyfriend was busy having fun with a light-skinned lass believed to be his side chic when she entered the club and ordered a drink.

She sipped her drink as she watched the two closely before confronting them.

She was captured in the video trying to whisk her boyfriend away but he was reluctant.

“ Enda home’’ she yelled at her boyfriend and went ahead to give him bus fare.

The two ladies almost engaged in a catfight during the dramatic incident.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.