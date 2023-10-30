Monday, October 30, 2023 – Embattled Governor Kawira Mwangaza reportedly snatched her husband Murega Baichu from another woman.

According to Mike Makarina, the chairman of People with Disabilities in Meru County, Murega abandoned his wife and kids and married Kawira.

Murega’s wife allegedly lives from hand to mouth and is currently homeless.

She lives in a church after being kicked out of her rented house.

Makarina, who is also a philanthropist, claims that he pays school fees for Murega’s kids.

“ Murega’s wife and kids are squatters. I have been paying school fees for his kids and I have the receipts,” Makarina said.

His remarks come after Murega’s daughter, Riziki, appealed for financial help from well-wishers to help her pay her school fee balance totaling Ksh150,000 to enable her to sit for her final year exams.

She revealed that she does not enjoy the best of relationships with her father and has had several disagreements with him in the past.

“My efforts to reach him (Murega) have been futile. Every time I have tried to contact him in the past, I received negative responses. I have not spoken to him in over eight years,” she said.

